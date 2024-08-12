Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Gritstone bio by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gritstone bio Stock Down 5.0 %
GRTS opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Gritstone bio Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
