Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,640 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

