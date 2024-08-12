Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,494 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Cousins Properties Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
