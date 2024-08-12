Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,494 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.