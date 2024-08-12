Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,306,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

