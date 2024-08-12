Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

