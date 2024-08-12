Tidal Investments LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

