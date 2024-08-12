Tidal Investments LLC Sells 658 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,005. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

