Tidal Investments LLC Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 395,070 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,070,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,350,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 974.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

