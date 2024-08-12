Tidal Investments LLC Takes $27,000 Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVM opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

