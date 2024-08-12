Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of UVIX stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

