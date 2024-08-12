Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 17,677.8% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 39.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TIVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 207.63% and a negative net margin of 670.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

