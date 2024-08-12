TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,000 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

