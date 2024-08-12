Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $242.14 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $242,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $406.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

