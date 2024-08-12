Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

