TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Stephens

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $372.72 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

