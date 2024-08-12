Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE MODG opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 203,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

