TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $3.70 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

TPIC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 257,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,980. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 78.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

