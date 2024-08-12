Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

TSCO opened at $260.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

