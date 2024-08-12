TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 6,539.7% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 74,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,083. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNAZ

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.