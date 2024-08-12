TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,910,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,246.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,237.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,708 shares of company stock valued at $124,711,945. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

