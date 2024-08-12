Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.