TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $272.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

