Truist Financial Boosts Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $59.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASTH. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

ASTH opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

