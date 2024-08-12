Truist Financial Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $85.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $25,242,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.