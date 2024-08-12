Truist Financial Lowers Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karat Packaging by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

