Truist Financial Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of PetIQ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Stock Down 0.2 %

PetIQ stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 50.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

