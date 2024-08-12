Truist Financial Raises Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $300.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.75.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.56. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,800. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 20,472.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

