Truist Financial Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $670.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $625.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 29,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.