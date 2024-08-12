Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 87.0% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

