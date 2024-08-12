Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

