TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,616,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -902.00 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

