TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.50 on Monday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

