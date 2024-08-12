TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.50 on Monday. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

