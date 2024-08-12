TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Insider Activity at TWFG

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 in the last three months.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Featured Stories

