Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

VEEE opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

