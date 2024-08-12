U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.07 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

