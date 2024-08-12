UBS Group Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $84.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

