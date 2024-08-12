UBS Group Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $83.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

