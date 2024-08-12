UBS Group Cuts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $84.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGO. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

