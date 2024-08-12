UBS Group Cuts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $79.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,533. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $18,379,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $15,985,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

