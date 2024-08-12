UBS Group Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.44. 694,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.