UBS Group Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 280,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,089. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

