UBS Group Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 394.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

