UBS Group Raises Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $10.50

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 82,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,662 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

