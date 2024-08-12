UBS Group Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $120.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

