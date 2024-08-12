UBS Group Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $37.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 32.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

