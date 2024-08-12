UBS Group Trims Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price to $9.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Amplitude stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

