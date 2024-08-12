UBS Group Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $43.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

