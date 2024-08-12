UBS Group Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.90.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

