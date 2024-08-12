UBS Group Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

